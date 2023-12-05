logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 December 2023 -
Agribusiness

Cameroon introduces online customs declarations for air passengers starting in 2024

Cameroon introduces online customs declarations for air passengers starting in 2024
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 05 December 2023 07:17

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government is launching a mobile app for non-intrusive air passenger control. In a December 1 statement, Edwin Fongod Nuvaga, the Director-General of Customs, said the "Douane Cmr" in French or "Customs Cmr" in English app is set to go live on January 1, 2024, and will be available for download on Google Play and the App Store.

The app will replace the traditional paper forms handed out to travelers by airlines. The Customs Department encourages all passengers heading to Cameroon to promptly download this application. Through this user-friendly platform, travelers will now validate and systematically submit their declarations using an electronic questionnaire before landing at Cameroonian airports.

Passengers will be required to provide details such as their travel number, passenger identity, passport number, details of goods or luggage carried, currencies, and any other relevant information. Customs officials explain that storing these declarations on passengers' phones will generate a reference number in the form of a QR code. This code will be remotely scanned by customs agents upon arrival for necessary checks.

The Customs Department emphasizes that this new free service aligns with the goal of streamlining exchanges and simplifying customs procedures. It aims to expedite customs operations and combat fraudulent activities.

back to top

Cameroon introduces online customs declarations for air passengers starting in 2024

cameroon-introduces-online-customs-declarations-for-air-passengers-starting-in-2024
The Cameroonian government is launching a mobile app for non-intrusive air passenger control. In a December 1 statement, Edwin Fongod Nuvaga, the...

Cameroon sees 2.8% consumption growth amid 8% inflation (INS)

cameroon-sees-2-8-consumption-growth-amid-8-inflation-ins
In its second-quarter 2023 report on national accounts, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reveals a 2.8% rise in final consumption in Cameroon,...

Cameroon’s govt inaugurates key road for Cimencam's Nomayos plant

cameroon-s-govt-inaugurates-key-road-for-cimencam-s-nomayos-plant
The Cameroonian Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, officially inaugurated the 5.5 km (2x2 lanes) road serving cement producer Cimencam’s...

Cameroon’s coffee gains popularity in the Maghreb and Eurozone

cameroon-s-coffee-gains-popularity-in-the-maghreb-and-eurozone
Cameroon is still a small player in coffee production and marketing on the global market. Despite holding the 54th position worldwide in sales volume,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »