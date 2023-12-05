cameroon-introduces-online-customs-declarations-for-air-passengers-starting-in-2024

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government is launching a mobile app for non-intrusive air passenger control. In a December 1 statement, Edwin Fongod Nuvaga, the Director-General of Customs, said the "Douane Cmr" in French or "Customs Cmr" in English app is set to go live on January 1, 2024, and will be available for download on Google Play and the App Store.

The app will replace the traditional paper forms handed out to travelers by airlines. The Customs Department encourages all passengers heading to Cameroon to promptly download this application. Through this user-friendly platform, travelers will now validate and systematically submit their declarations using an electronic questionnaire before landing at Cameroonian airports.

Passengers will be required to provide details such as their travel number, passenger identity, passport number, details of goods or luggage carried, currencies, and any other relevant information. Customs officials explain that storing these declarations on passengers' phones will generate a reference number in the form of a QR code. This code will be remotely scanned by customs agents upon arrival for necessary checks.

The Customs Department emphasizes that this new free service aligns with the goal of streamlining exchanges and simplifying customs procedures. It aims to expedite customs operations and combat fraudulent activities.