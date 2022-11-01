Cameroon: Government needs more control over state digital data (report)

(Business in Cameroon) - The second edition of the National Forum on Cybersecurity and the Fight against Cybercrimes (FNCC) took place on October 14 in Yaoundé. The biggest takeaway of this workshop is the need for the Cameroonian government to get control over the state's digital data.

The FNCC report revealed that not only is data poorly managed, but Cameroon also does not have a data protection authority. The document highlights “the non-existence of a dedicated state data center; the non-existence of a specific framework related to the activity of digital investigation; the absence of a cybersecurity monitoring entity”. Another critical entity lacking in Cameroon is a dedicated court for digital cases. Worse, bodies involved in the cybersecurity segment are not interconnected and the country’s defense entities do not have a cyberspace component, the report revealed.

Other issues include the absence of digital law in university training programs; the lack of collaboration between administrations, companies, and universities in the search for solutions to new cyberattacks; the non-existence of a national order of cybersecurity experts; the absence of a policy for the retraining of hackers; the proliferation of unwanted and unsolicited subscriptions by mobile operators.

Data from the National Agency for Information Technology and Communication (Antic) show that the government lost CFA12.2 billion to cyberattacks in 2021. Also, 27,052 vulnerabilities were spotted in the IT security systems of public and private bodies (ministries, telecom operators, banks, and public administrative institutions) in 2021.

Written by S.A.

Translated from French by Firmine AIZAN