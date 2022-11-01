logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 November 2022 -
Agribusiness

Cameroon: Government needs more control over state digital data (report)

Cameroon: Government needs more control over state digital data (report)
  • Comments   -   Monday, 17 October 2022 14:40

(Business in Cameroon) - The second edition of the National Forum on Cybersecurity and the Fight against Cybercrimes (FNCC) took place on October 14 in Yaoundé. The biggest takeaway of this workshop is the need for the Cameroonian government to get control over the state's digital data.

The FNCC report revealed that not only is data poorly managed, but Cameroon also does not have a data protection authority.  The document highlights “the non-existence of a dedicated state data center; the non-existence of a specific framework related to the activity of digital investigation; the absence of a cybersecurity monitoring entity”. Another critical entity lacking in Cameroon is a dedicated court for digital cases. Worse, bodies involved in the cybersecurity segment are not interconnected and the country’s defense entities do not have a cyberspace component, the report revealed.

Other issues include the absence of digital law in university training programs; the lack of collaboration between administrations, companies, and universities in the search for solutions to new cyberattacks; the non-existence of a national order of cybersecurity experts; the absence of a policy for the retraining of hackers; the proliferation of unwanted and unsolicited subscriptions by mobile operators.

Data from the National Agency for Information Technology and Communication (Antic) show that the government lost CFA12.2 billion to cyberattacks in 2021. Also, 27,052 vulnerabilities were spotted in the IT security systems of public and private bodies (ministries, telecom operators, banks, and public administrative institutions) in 2021.

Written by S.A.

Translated from French by Firmine AIZAN

back to top

Yaoundé: Imported food inflation fell to 18.6% MoM in September but remains high (INS)

yaounde-imported-food-inflation-fell-to-18-6-mom-in-september-but-remains-high-ins
After it stood at 19.3% in August, imported food inflation in Yaoundé fell slightly to 18.6% at the end of September 2022, according to the national...

Cameroon: SRC to recover CFA34bln in bad debt from UBC

cameroon-src-to-recover-cfa34bln-in-bad-debt-from-ubc
Cameroon’s debt recovery company SRC announced it is implementing a strategy to recover CFA33.999 billion in bad debts from the Union bank of Cameroon...

Strong dynamic on public securities market to boost financial activities in Cameroon in Q4 2022 (Beac)

strong-dynamic-on-public-securities-market-to-boost-financial-activities-in-cameroon-in-q4-2022-beac
Financial activities in Cameroon are expected to improve significantly in the last three months of 2022. According to Beac’s business cycle forecast, this...

Cameroon: Public investment execution rate rose 5.2% YoY at the end of September 2022, despite the security crisis

cameroon-public-investment-execution-rate-rose-5-2-yoy-at-the-end-of-september-2022-despite-the-security-crisis
The execution rate of public investments in Cameroon rose 5.2% year-on-year to 56.10% at the end of September 2022 from 50.90%. The figures were reported...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »