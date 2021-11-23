logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 November 2021 -
Agribusiness

Industry: Factory gate price index drops in the agribusiness segment in a generalized soaring price context

Industry: Factory gate price index drops in the agribusiness segment in a generalized soaring price context
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 23 November 2021 10:55

(Business in Cameroon) - In the second quarter of 2021, the factory price index rose by 3.8% year on year in the industrial sector in Cameroon. The information was disclosed by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) in the Industrial price index it published on November 12, 2021.

This rise was caused by the impacts of soaring raw materials prices and freight costs in international markets. Nevertheless, during the period, the inflationary pressures had no impact on factory gate prices in the agribusiness segment. On the contrary, that index dropped by 1.6% year on year in the segment, according to the INS.  

The institute of statistics states no reason to explain such a drop in the general soaring price context but, it is worth noting that for years now, operators in that segment have been gradually shifting their preference towards local raw materials to add more local added value to their products. This allowed them to avert the consequences of imported inflation.  

BRM

back to top

2022 draft budget :Cameroon projects 12.6% YoY rise in tax and customs revenues

2022-draft-budget-cameroon-projects-12-6-yoy-rise-in-tax-and-customs-revenues
For the 2022 budget year, Cameroon has set a tax and customs revenue target of XAF3,088.7 billion. The figure is disclosed in the 2022 draft budget the...

Industry: Factory gate price index drops in the agribusiness segment in a generalized soaring price context

industry-factory-gate-price-index-drops-in-the-agribusiness-segment-in-a-generalized-soaring-price-context
In the second quarter of 2021, the factory price index rose by 3.8% year on year in the industrial sector in Cameroon. The information was disclosed by...

Extractive industries: Firms paid XAF908.28 bln to state and institutions in 2019, up 18.9% YoY

extractive-industries-firms-paid-xaf908-28-bln-to-state-and-institutions-in-2019-up-18-9-yoy
In 2019, extractive companies paid XAF908.28 billion to the State and its institutions. This was revealed by the EITI committee in Cameroon’s 2019...

Cameroon initiates forced collection of 2021 vehicle stamp duties

cameroon-initiates-forced-collection-of-2021-vehicle-stamp-duties
In the early hours of November 22, 2021, checkpoints were deployed throughout  Cameroon to make sure drivers have effectively paid their vehicle...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon reduces customs duties on imported goods to mitigate impacts of unprecedented rise in freight costs

Cameroon to organize a communal economic forum to attract investors

Covidgate: Audit bench confirms overbilling, conflicts of interest misappropriations suspicions

Deforestation : Cameroon’s proposed 15% increase in raw timber export duties’ not deterrent, Greenpeace Africa says

Cameroon projects a 2% inflation rate for 2022, unrealistic according to some analysts

cameroon-invites-startups-to-get-connected-to-the-national-payment-switch

Cameroon invites startups to get connected to the national payment switch

douala-provisional-administrator-seeks-a-consultaant-to-audit-the-management-of-collapsed-smid

Douala: Provisional administrator seeks a consultaant to audit the management of collapsed SMID

cemac-banking-watchdog-cobac-lowers-capital-conservation-buffer-due-to-negative-impacts-of-covid-19-on-credit-and-microfinance-institutions

CEMAC: Banking watchdog COBAC lowers capital conservation buffer due to negative impacts of Covid-19 on credit and microfinance institutions

cryptocurrency-cameroonian-law-firm-fousse-reports-liyeplimal-to-special-criminal-court-over-fraud-suspicion

Cryptocurrency: Cameroonian law firm Fousse reports Liyeplimal to special criminal court over fraud suspicion

cemac-beac-calls-for-a-law-to-prohibit-the-use-of-airtime-as-a-payment-means

CEMAC: BEAC calls for a law to prohibit the use of airtime as a payment means

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

World Bank backs acquisition of 158,400 single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in Cameroon

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

Babadjou-Bamenda Road: World Bank conditions relaunch of construction works on the elaboration of a safety management plan

COP 26: Cameroon becomes first country in the world to integrate biochar into its climate strategy

next
prev