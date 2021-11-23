Industry: Factory gate price index drops in the agribusiness segment in a generalized soaring price context

(Business in Cameroon) - In the second quarter of 2021, the factory price index rose by 3.8% year on year in the industrial sector in Cameroon. The information was disclosed by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) in the Industrial price index it published on November 12, 2021.

This rise was caused by the impacts of soaring raw materials prices and freight costs in international markets. Nevertheless, during the period, the inflationary pressures had no impact on factory gate prices in the agribusiness segment. On the contrary, that index dropped by 1.6% year on year in the segment, according to the INS.

The institute of statistics states no reason to explain such a drop in the general soaring price context but, it is worth noting that for years now, operators in that segment have been gradually shifting their preference towards local raw materials to add more local added value to their products. This allowed them to avert the consequences of imported inflation.

BRM