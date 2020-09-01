Cameroon: Cocoa prices rise slightly despite the rainy season

(Business in Cameroon) - XAF975 FCFA. This is the maximum price at which a kilogram of cocoa beans is being sold today September 1, 2020. This is revealed by SIF, the information system set up by the national cocoa board NCCB for live information on commodity prices, to help producers negotiate better prices for their products.

The current price is slightly higher, by XAF25, compared to the maximum of XAF950 per kilogram producers agreed on for August 2020. This increase is a bit surprising because it occurs during the rainy season when prices usually drop because of difficulties in accessing production areas due to the poor state of roads.

Nevertheless, it is below the XAF1,000 mark recorded between the first quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

BRM