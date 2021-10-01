cameroon-to-equip-aerial-treatment-firm-utava-with-a-second-plane

(Business in Cameroon) - State aerial crop treatment firm UTAVA will soon be equipped with a second plane. Indeed, during a meeting on September 29, 2021, aimed at reviving the banana sector, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté instructed Minister of Agriculture Gabriel Mbairobe to acquire a second plane for UTAVA.

According to participants of that meeting, the acquisition of a second plane will improve the treatment of banana plantations.

Above all, by expanding the spraying capacity of that state firm, the country is improving its production capacity to be able to reach the goal of 500,000 tons of yearly banana production projected in the 2020-2030 national development strategy.

BRM