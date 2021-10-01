logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 October 2021 -
Agriculture

Cameroon to equip aerial treatment firm UTAVA with a second plane

Cameroon to equip aerial treatment firm UTAVA with a second plane
  • Comments   -   Friday, 01 October 2021 13:33

(Business in Cameroon) - State aerial crop treatment firm UTAVA will soon be equipped with a second plane. Indeed, during a meeting on September 29, 2021, aimed at reviving the banana sector, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté instructed Minister of Agriculture Gabriel Mbairobe to acquire a second plane for UTAVA. 

According to participants of that meeting, the acquisition of a second plane will improve the treatment of banana plantations. 

Above all, by expanding the spraying capacity of that state firm, the country is improving its production capacity to be able to reach the goal of 500,000 tons of yearly banana production projected in the 2020-2030 national development strategy. 

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: World Bank grants over XAF55 bln credit to support digitalization

cameroon-world-bank-grants-over-xaf55-bln-credit-to-support-digitalization
On September 28, 2021, the World Bank approved a US$100 million (over XAF55 billion) credit for Cameroon. According to the release issued by the...

Cameroon to equip aerial treatment firm UTAVA with a second plane

cameroon-to-equip-aerial-treatment-firm-utava-with-a-second-plane
State aerial crop treatment firm UTAVA will soon be equipped with a second plane. Indeed, during a meeting on September 29, 2021, aimed at reviving the...

Cameroon to equip aerial treatment firm UTAVA with a second plane

cameroon-to-equip-aerial-treatment-firm-utava-with-a-second-plane
State aerial crop treatment firm UTAVA will soon be equipped with a second plane. Indeed, during a meeting on September 29, 2021, aimed at reviving the...

Electricity: Regulator ARSEL and MINFI’s decisions awaited for a 40MW project in the North

electricity-regulator-arsel-and-minfi-s-decisions-awaited-for-a-40mw-project-in-the-north
In 2018, ENEO chose MGSC, a joint venture formed by Norwegian company SCATEC and several other parties, to develop a 30MW solar project. The energy...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n103: September 2021

Cameroon: The other cocoa land

The rise of private equity


Investir au Cameroun n113: septembre 2021

Le Cameroun, l’autre pays du cacao

L’émergence du private equity camerounais