about-6-000-cameroonians-earn-a-living-through-the-sorghum-supply-chain-set-up-by-guinness-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - In its bid to reduce the importation of raw materials used in the production of its beverages, Guinness Cameroon set up a sorghum supply chain that starts in the northern regions of the country.

Currently, this chain helps about 6,000 Cameroonians earn a living directly or indirectly, the group indicated during the press conference announcing the 50 years of presence of Guinness in Cameroon.

Moreover, the involvement of Guinness Cameroon in the development of agricultural value chains has recently helped densify the industrial fabric of the northern region, with the inauguration of a sorghum husking and storage unit, on January 10, 2020.

This infrastructure was built by the Regional Council Cropsec marketing cooperative Sococcen that sells their sorghum to Guinness Cameroon.

