Lower coffee and cotton production slowed the primary sector in Q4-2022 (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - There was a slowdown in the Cameroonian primary sector in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the National Accounts published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on June 1st. The sector grew by just 2.9% against 6.3% during the previous quarter. This reveals a 3.3% slowdown between the two periods.

According to the INS, this slowdown is due to the deceleration in agricultural export activity, which grew by just 1.4% between July and September 2022. "This slowdown is attributable to the significant drop in cotton fiber and coffee production during the quarter," the National Accounts reports.

Apart from the above-mentioned activities, all the other branches of the primary sector either improved or remained stable. These include forestry and logging (+5.9%, contributing 0.2 points to growth), subsistence farming (+2.5%, contributing 0.1 points to growth), livestock, and fishing (stable compared with the previous quarter, contributing 0.1 points to GDP growth).

