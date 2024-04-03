sodecoton-compensates-communities-ahead-of-11th-cotton-ginning-factory-construction-near-maroua

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cotton Development Corporation (Sodecoton), a giant in the agro-industrial sector across the three northern regions of Cameroon, has commenced compensation for communities affected by the establishment of its 11th cotton ginning factory in Godola, near Maroua, in the Far North region. The affected populations, previously surveyed by local authorities, received a total of CFA48 million in compensation, as officially reported.

This step is expected to smoothen the path for Sodecoton to proceed with its project without resistance or complaints from the populations displaced by the project site. Indeed, in many infrastructure and industrial projects in Cameroon, the commencement or continuation of construction work has often been disrupted by communities demanding compensation.

The start date for the construction work has not yet been disclosed. However, at the end of 2022, Sodecoton was already negotiating with funders to secure financing for the project. The Godola cotton ginning factory is part of Sodecoton's 2017-2023 recovery plan. This factory aims to boost the company's processing capacities in anticipation of the projected increase in cotton production to 400,000 tons by 2025.