Cocoa-Coffee: Fodecc plans $19.6mln grant for 75,231 producers in 2024

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon Cocoa and Coffee Development Fund (Fodecc) plans to grant producers CFA10.5 billion ($19.6 million) this year. The initiative was announced during the 6th steering committee session for implementing agricultural subsidy policy convened on April 30 in Yaoundé.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, CFA6.3 billion will come from the government and the remaining from the Central African Forest Initiative (Cafi). Around 75,231 producers will benefit from this subsidy. Government funds are allocated to support 80% of cocoa farmers, 42,378 farmers, and 20% of coffee growers, totaling 11,853 farmers. Cafi's grant will support 13,500 cocoa farmers (60%) and 7,500 coffee growers (40%).

Introduced in 2021, the Producer Counter aims to enable cocoa and/or coffee producers from various agricultural regions of Cameroon to directly access government subsidies. Producers must register with Fodecc and deposit their 60% share in a financial institution to be eligible for the subsidy. In return, they will receive a subsidy equivalent to 30 to 40% of the investment, provided as vouchers for acquiring plants, agricultural inputs, pesticides, farming equipment, and infrastructure to support production.

In 2023, Fodecc announced the distribution of CFA6.3 billion in subsidies to producers, resulting in a total turnover of CFA15.8 billion. "The assessment of agricultural subsidies scheduled for 2023, conducted a few months ago, showed a realization rate of 99.97% for agricultural subsidies under the Fodecc Producer Counter and 79% for other entities," said Agriculture Minister Gabriel Mbaïrobe, as reported by Cameroon Tribune. This mechanism aims to inject CFA50 billion into these sectors over 5 years. Its establishment aligns with the government's policy to double cocoa and coffee production by 2030. Subsidies provided through Fodecc are intended to enhance producers' yields.