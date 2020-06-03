Cameroon’s coton production up 8.36% YoY to 328,448 tons in the 2019-2020 season

(Business in Cameroon) - This performance is up 8.36% compared to the production during the 2018-2019 season, during which Sodecoton produced 320,062 tons. In actual value, this represents an increase of 8,386 tons between the two seasons.

According to Sodecoton, the increase in 2019-2020 production is due, among other things, to the distribution of XAF30 billion of credits in the form of fertilizers, insecticides, pesticides and agricultural equipment.

The company points out that out of the 328,448 tons produced, 302,586 tons have been ginned giving 128,107 tons of cotton fibre and 161,806 tons of seeds ; 81,914 tons have also been delivered to the international market while 46,193 tons are still in Sodecoton's factories due to the closure of borders in Cameroon since March 18 (due to the coronavirus pandemic).

