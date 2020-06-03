logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 June 2020 -
Agriculture

Cameroon’s coton production up 8.36% YoY to 328,448 tons in the 2019-2020 season

Cameroon’s coton production up 8.36% YoY to 328,448 tons in the 2019-2020 season
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 03 June 2020 14:59

(Business in Cameroon) - This performance is up 8.36% compared to the production during the 2018-2019 season, during which Sodecoton produced 320,062 tons. In actual value, this represents an increase of 8,386 tons between the two seasons.

According to Sodecoton, the increase in 2019-2020 production is due, among other things, to the distribution of XAF30 billion of credits in the form of fertilizers, insecticides, pesticides and agricultural equipment.

The company points out that out of the 328,448 tons produced, 302,586 tons have been ginned giving 128,107 tons of cotton fibre and 161,806 tons of seeds ; 81,914 tons have also been delivered to the international market while 46,193 tons are still in Sodecoton's factories due to the closure of borders in Cameroon since March 18 (due to the coronavirus pandemic).

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon’s coton production up 8.36% YoY to 328,448 tons in the 2019-2020 season

cameroon-s-coton-production-up-8-36-yoy-to-328-448-tons-in-the-2019-2020-season
This performance is up 8.36% compared to the production during the 2018-2019 season, during which Sodecoton produced 320,062 tons. In actual value, this...

CEMAC : Non-performing loans grew by 6.3% between 2016 and 2018 (BEAC)

cemac-non-performing-loans-grew-by-6-3-between-2016-and-2018-beac
Between 2016 and 2018, the volume of non-performing loans in the portfolio of banks operating in the CEMAC region grew by 6.3%. According to the report on...

Modernization of Sonara: Management launches an audit to understand the cost increases and failure to meet Phase 1 deadlines

modernization-of-sonara-management-launches-an-audit-to-understand-the-cost-increases-and-failure-to-meet-phase-1-deadlines
Jean-Paul Simo Njonou, Chief Executive Officer of the National Refining Company (Sonara) recently launched a call for expressions of interest for the...

Cameroon to raise XAF20 bln on the BEAC market on June 3, 2020

cameroon-to-raise-xaf20-bln-on-the-beac-market-on-june-3-2020
Comforted by the success of the last five operations in which it raised XAF201.7 billion on the BEAC public securities market with T-bonds (between April...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n87: May 2020

Roads, dams, fiber optics, markets... Cameroon’s big projects toward integration

«Central Africa is facing enormous challenges» - AfDB


Investir au Cameroun n97 Mai 2020

Routes, barrages, fibre optique, marchés… Les grands chantiers camerounais de l’intégration

« L’Afrique centrale est confrontée à d’énormes défis » (BAD)