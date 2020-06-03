sodecoton-maintained-8-367-km-of-rural-tracks-to-transport-production-during-the-2019-2020-campaign

(Business in Cameroon) - To transport its production from the fields to ginning plants, Sodecoton, an agro-industrial giant operating in the northern part of Cameroon, maintained a total of 8,367 km of rural tracks during the 2019-2020 cotton season. According to official sources, this was done with the company’s own funds.

To successfully carry out these maintenance jobs, this agro-industrial unit, which supervises more than 250 cotton producers in the northern part of Cameroon, acquired two caravans of civil engineering equipment. This acquisition falls within the framework of its recovery plan implemented since 2016, we learn from good sources.

These caravans made up of machines such as excavators, compactors etc… help transport the cotton produced as well as all of the agricultural production of localities thus opened up, Sodecoton says.

BRM