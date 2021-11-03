logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 November 2021 -
Agriculture

Cameroon exported 17,842 tons of banana in Oct 2021, up 7.3% YoY

Cameroon exported 17,842 tons of banana in Oct 2021, up 7.3% YoY
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 03 November 2021 14:55

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon exported 17,842 tons of banana in October 2021, up by 7.3% year on year, according to figures compiled by the Banana Association of Cameroon (Assobacam). 

This performance was facilitated by two of the three operators: société des Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP) and Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC). 

In October 2021, société des Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP) exported 15,448 tons of bananas against 14,650 tons a year earlier, up by 5.16% between the two periods. As for the state-owned agro-industrial unit, it exported 1,291 tons of banana during the period reviewed against 781 tons over the same period a year ago, up by 39.5% year-on-year.

Unlike the performance of the two operators, market minnow Boh Plantations recorded no outstanding change in its year-over-year performance in October 2021. Indeed, during the said period, it exported  1,103 tons of banana, which is the same as in October 2020.  

According to figures compiled by Assobacam, Cameroon as a whole exported 187,884 tons of bananas in 2020. This performance is far below the target set by public authorities. Indeed, to boost sectoral revenues, the authorities expect to boost national production to 500,000 tons yearly by 2030,  according to projections contained in the 2020-2030 National Development Strategy (NDS 20-30). 

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon exported 17,842 tons of banana in Oct 2021, up 7.3% YoY

cameroon-exported-17-842-tons-of-banana-in-oct-2021-up-7-3-yoy
Cameroon exported 17,842 tons of banana in October 2021, up by 7.3% year on year, according to figures compiled by the Banana Association of Cameroon...

Cameroon: Plans are in motion for the technical acceptance of the Kribi-Lolabé and Grand Zambi-Kribi roads

cameroon-plans-are-in-motion-for-the-technical-acceptance-of-the-kribi-lolabe-and-grand-zambi-kribi-roads
Plans are currently in motion to proceed to the technical acceptance of the 38.5km Kribi-Lolabé highway and the 53km Grand Zambi-Kribi (53 km) road. Once...

Cameroon creates marine park to curb industrial fishing on its sea border with Equatorial Guinea

cameroon-creates-marine-park-to-curb-industrial-fishing-on-its-sea-border-with-equatorial-guinea
Cameroon recently created a 110,300-hectare marine park at its marine border with Equatorial Guinea.  According to the creation decree signed by...

Cameroon contributes XAF7.4 bln to join African Trade Insurance Agency ATI and boost FDIs

cameroon-contributes-xaf7-4-bln-to-join-african-trade-insurance-agency-ati-and-boost-fdis
Cameroon is, since October 7, 2021, the 19th African country shareholder of the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI). This is revealed in the sectoral...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n104: October 2021

Dossier Where does Cameroon stand in international trade?

Henri-Claude Oyima : “BGFIBank Cameroon is truly one of our success stories.”


Investir au Cameroun n114: Octobre 2021

Dossier La place du Cameroun dans le commerce international

Henri-Claude Oyima : «BGFIBank Cameroun est vraiment l’une de nos success-stories.»