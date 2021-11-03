Cameroon exported 17,842 tons of banana in Oct 2021, up 7.3% YoY

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon exported 17,842 tons of banana in October 2021, up by 7.3% year on year, according to figures compiled by the Banana Association of Cameroon (Assobacam).

This performance was facilitated by two of the three operators: société des Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP) and Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC).

In October 2021, société des Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP) exported 15,448 tons of bananas against 14,650 tons a year earlier, up by 5.16% between the two periods. As for the state-owned agro-industrial unit, it exported 1,291 tons of banana during the period reviewed against 781 tons over the same period a year ago, up by 39.5% year-on-year.

Unlike the performance of the two operators, market minnow Boh Plantations recorded no outstanding change in its year-over-year performance in October 2021. Indeed, during the said period, it exported 1,103 tons of banana, which is the same as in October 2020.

According to figures compiled by Assobacam, Cameroon as a whole exported 187,884 tons of bananas in 2020. This performance is far below the target set by public authorities. Indeed, to boost sectoral revenues, the authorities expect to boost national production to 500,000 tons yearly by 2030, according to projections contained in the 2020-2030 National Development Strategy (NDS 20-30).

Sylvain Andzongo