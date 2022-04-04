logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 April 2022 -
Agriculture

Sodecoton could lose up to CFA9 billion in FY2021-22 over fraudulent exports to Nigeria

Sodecoton could lose up to CFA9 billion in FY2021-22 over fraudulent exports to Nigeria
  • Comments   -   Monday, 04 April 2022 15:34

(Business in Cameroon) - Actors in the cotton sector in Cameroon have been denouncing for several weeks the fraudulent export of Cameroonian cotton to Nigeria. A reliable source within the National Cotton Development Corporation (Sodecoton) revealed that 71 tons of seed cotton being illegally exported to Nigeria were recently seized during border controls.

The source said this volume is just the “tip of the iceberg”. Indeed, the prices of seed cotton in the neighboring country are more attractive. "The collection forecasts for the sectors particularly affected by fraud are 193,400 tons of seed cotton, and it is feared that, given the quantities already collected in the ginning factories and the projections made by the competent technical services, 19,500 tons (i.e., 10% of the collection forecasts) will be lost to date (33,000 tons were lost in 2010-2011 due to the same phenomenon, ed), including 11,400 tons for the Far North region and 8,100 tons for the North region. And this loss could increase if more countermeasures are not taken in time," the source said, stressing that if these fraudulent exports intensify, Sodecoton could record losses of around CFA9 billion during the current 2021-2022 cotton season, due to the drop in production initially projected at 369,000 tons.

Moreover, we learn that these financial losses do not include the input credits made available to producers by the cotton company in the three northern regions of Cameroon in exchange for their production, which they end up selling in Nigeria. To discourage producers, who are attracted by the purchase prices charged in this neighboring country, even though they received all the support and assistance from the Cameroonian cotton company, Sodecoton threatens to exclude them, along with all their accomplices, from receiving input credits for the next season.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Gracedom Invest to build a fruit juice, beverage, and mineral water production plant in Kake

gracedom-invest-to-build-a-fruit-juice-beverage-and-mineral-water-production-plant-in-kake
The Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Environment, Nana Aboubakar Djalloh, announced on April 1 the holding, from April 18 to 23, 2022, of "public...

Sodecoton could lose up to CFA9 billion in FY2021-22 over fraudulent exports to Nigeria

sodecoton-could-lose-up-to-cfa9-billion-in-fy2021-22-over-fraudulent-exports-to-nigeria
Actors in the cotton sector in Cameroon have been denouncing for several weeks the fraudulent export of Cameroonian cotton to Nigeria. A reliable source...

SABC launches new drink to compete with American Cola

sabc-launches-new-drink-to-compete-with-american-cola
Cameroonian brewing company SABC announced the launch of a new soft drink. The “World Cola” was presented last April 1 by MD Emmanuel De Tailly (pictured)...

Fuel: Maintaining pump prices could cost govt CFA672 billion in 2022

fuel-maintaining-pump-prices-could-cost-govt-cfa672-billion-in-2022
Maintaining the fuel pump prices with subsidies is expected to cost the Cameroonian government CFA672 billion this year. The information was reported this...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n109: March2022

Mines in Cameroon These mega-projects could insure economic emergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach goes over the recently-held international trade fair


Investir au Cameroun n119: Mars 2022

Potentiel minier camerounais Ces méga-projets qui pourraient assurer l’émergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach fait le bilan