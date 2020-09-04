Cameroon: Cocoa prices rise slightly on the eve of the new season

(Business in Cameroon) - After a slight decline (from XAF975 to 950 per kg) recorded at the end of July 2020, and throughout August, the price per kilogram of Cameroonian cocoa beans has again risen to the XAF1,000 mark yesterday September 3, 2020. This was revealed by data from SIF, the information system set up by the national cocoa board NCCB for live information on commodity prices.

This increase comes just days before the start of the new cocoa season and bodes well for Cameroonian producers who are still among the best paid in Africa.

Despite this rise in prices on the local market, Cameroonian cocoa is still sold below the average price on international markets. Indeed, according to the national cocoa board, on international markets, buyers are still buying Cameroonian cocoa at about XAF100 below the average prices per kilogram despite its special characteristics. At the same time, these buyers offer XAF180 and XAF50 premiums respectively for Ghanaian and Ivorian cocoa, the board adds.

BRM