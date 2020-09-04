Cameroon: National cereals board estimates current storage capacity at 47,650 tons

(Business in Cameroon) - The national cereals board of Cameroon informs that currently, it has 44 cereal storage facilities in the three northern regions: Adamaoua, the North, and the Far North. The overall storage capacity of these 44 facilities is 47,650 tons, the board adds.

The board explains that over the past three years (2016 to 2019), the average volume of cereals it supplied to the population (during hunger seasons usually) to renew its stocks averaged 27,174.6 tons. At the same time, the average volume of cereals it bought from producers to constitute its stock averaged 13,832.3 tons yearly during the period.

The national cereals board was established on June 21, 1975, via the decree n° 75/1975. On December 12, 1989, it was reorganized via the decree n° 89/1806. Its main mission is to fight against hunger by stabilizing the prices of cereals. It does so by buying surplus when there is an oversupply and selling its stock when there is a shortage (during hunger seasons usually).

