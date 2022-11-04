logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 November 2022 -
Agriculture

Cameroon led cotton production in the Cemac in 2021 (over 73%)

Cameroon led cotton production in the Cemac in 2021 (over 73%)
  • Comments   -   Friday, 04 November 2022 14:25

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon was ranked the best performer for cotton production in the Cemac region last year with 350,000 tons of seed cotton. According to the Composite Commodity Price Index (ICCPB) recently published by the central bank Beac, the country accounted for 73.4% of the total volume produced in the region.

The other cotton producers in the region are Chad, which accounted for 26.4% with 123,100 tons, and CAR, which only provided about 0.3% of the total volume (1,300 tons). “The largest share of the fiber generated from cotton in Cameroon is bought by Asian countries, mainly China (38%), Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia," INS said. The first country has been Cameroon's key trade partner for several years. In 2019, for example, it absorbed 18.4% (22% in 2018) of Cameroonian exports, ahead of Italy (12.2%) and India (11%). That year, the exports shipped to China consisted mainly of crude petroleum oils (56.7%), liquefied natural gas (23.6%), raw wood (9.1%), sawn wood (5.2%), and raw cotton (3.4%).

BRM

back to top

Douala: Inflation on the high for locally produced food, against imported food

douala-inflation-on-the-high-for-locally-produced-food-against-imported-food
Final consumer prices continued to rise in September 2022 in Douala. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), they increased by 6.9%...

Cameroon: MAGZI calls on local investors to exploit the Bamenda industrial zone

cameroon-magzi-calls-on-local-investors-to-exploit-the-bamenda-industrial-zone
Christol Georges Manon, head of the Industrial Zones Development and Management Authority (MAGZI), issued a statement yesterday calling local investors,...

Cameroon led cotton production in the Cemac in 2021 (over 73%)

cameroon-led-cotton-production-in-the-cemac-in-2021-over-73
Cameroon was ranked the best performer for cotton production in the Cemac region last year with 350,000 tons of seed cotton. According to the Composite...

Cameroon plans to set up a fund to rebuild economically destroyed areas

cameroon-plans-to-set-up-a-fund-to-rebuild-economically-destroyed-areas
Cameroon plans to set up a special allocation account to rebuild areas identified as economically distressed (Far North, Northwest, and Southwest). During...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »