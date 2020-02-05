Cameroon : Banana exports down 535 tons YoY in Jan 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the two active banana exporters were less dynamic in January 2020. Compared to the country’s banana exports in January 2019, the January 2020 exports are down by 535 tons.

According to statistics compiled by the banana producers association Assobacam, banana exports as of January 31, 2020, peaked at 20,962 tons, compared to 21,497 tonnes at end January 2019.

This decline reflects the slowdown of the activity of the two main operators on this market. In detail, exports by PHP, the local subsidiary of French Compagnie fruitière de Marseille, fell by 477 tons, from 19,730 tons in January 2019 to only 19,253 tons in January 2020.

As for Boh Plantations, which has become number 2 in the market after CDC disappeared from the exporters' registry in September 2018, its banana exports were 1,709 tons in January 2020, compared to 1,767 tons during the same period last year. This shows a 58 tons year-on-year decline.

Brice R. Mbodiam