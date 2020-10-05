logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 October 2020
Sodecoton: Oil sales dipped by XAF1.7 bln in 2019 because of malfunctions in the plastic bottle production chain

(Business in Cameroon) - National cotton company Sodecoton recorded a drop, by XAF1.7 billion, in the sales of its brand oil ‘Diamaor’ in 2019, official documents published by the company informed.  

Sodecoton explains that this drop was due to some malfunctions in its plastic bottles manufacturing chains; leading to a drop in production of Diamaor oil by 147,515 boxes (each box contains 15 1-liter bottles).

With the bottle production, Sodecoton generated XAF12.89 billion in 2019, against XAF14.5 billion a year earlier, the company (which collaborates with over 250,000 cotton producers in the Northern region) explained.

