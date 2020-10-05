logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 October 2020 -
Agriculture

Cameroon: Carrefour’s new stores to present increased supply opportunities for local suppliers

Cameroon: Carrefour’s new stores to present increased supply opportunities for local suppliers
  • Comments   -   Monday, 05 October 2020 12:53

(Business in Cameroon) - Luc Demez (Managing Director of the local subsidiary of French group Carrefour in Cameroon) recently announced that his group would open new stores in Douala (the Douala Grand Mall notably) and Yaoundé before the end of 2021.

These new stores present numerous opportunities for local producers and suppliers. Indeed, most of the products sold by Carrefour come from local suppliers and producers. In an interview with Ecofin Agency, Luc Demez explained that the group was collaborating with local suppliers who provide most of the goods sold in Carrefour’s stores to offer Cameroonians the same products they used to buy in markets. Therefore, new demands will rise with the launch of the new stores.

To date, the group has about 500 suppliers that provide local products or imported goods that are much-in-demand in local markets.

According to some observers, with the recent boom of the middle-class, the need for purchase points that are more structured than mainstream markets has arisen. Such demand will be met by large mass retail brands, which has brought the quality and supervision requirements necessary to develop a sector that will later transform the livestock and agriculture sectors in Cameroon. The sector will help shift the production mode from subsistence to commercial.

Idriss Linge

back to top

Cameroon: Carrefour’s new stores to present increased supply opportunities for local suppliers

cameroon-carrefour-s-new-stores-to-present-increased-supply-opportunities-for-local-suppliers
Luc Demez (Managing Director of the local subsidiary of French group Carrefour in Cameroon) recently announced that his group would open new stores in...

Cameroon: UpOwa obtains over XAF1.9 bln credit facility to boost solar energy offer

cameroon-upowa-obtains-over-xaf1-9-bln-credit-facility-to-boost-solar-energy-offer
EDFI ElectriFI (an impact investment facility initiated by European Development Finance Institutions and funded by the European Union) recently signed...

Sodecoton: Oil sales dipped by XAF1.7 bln in 2019 because of malfunctions in the plastic bottle production chain

sodecoton-oil-sales-dipped-by-xaf1-7-bln-in-2019-because-of-malfunctions-in-the-plastic-bottle-production-chain
National cotton company Sodecoton recorded a drop, by XAF1.7 billion, in the sales of its brand oil ‘Diamaor’ in 2019, official documents published by the...

Cameroon: Civil Aviation regulator CCAA establishes an online avenue for complaint submissions and resolutions

cameroon-civil-aviation-regulator-ccaa-establishes-an-online-avenue-for-complaint-submissions-and-resolutions
Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) informs that its in-house staff and users in the air transport sector can now submit complaints related to the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier