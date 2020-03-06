logoBC
06 March 2020
Cameroon: 140,000 farmers benefited from the PIDMA since its launch (World Bank)

(Business in Cameroon) - From 2014 to date, 140,000 Cameroonians benefited from the agricultural products and services of PIDMA, a scheme set up to improve the productivity and competitiveness of the maize, cassava and sorghum value chains.

This is revealed by the World Bank in an evaluation report it recently published on its website.

The institution reveals that thanks to the scheme, sorghum producers (grouped into cooperatives) increased by 20% on average, their products’ selling price.

For maize producers, the average increase in selling price has been 13%, the World Bank adds.

It also indicates that with the presentation of diversified farming systems to women associations that benefited from the “nutrition” subproject, 4,252 Cameroonian households now produce at least two new types of food. Better still, 35 water points have been set up to provide drinking water to about 35,000 residents.

Let’s note that PIDMA has been funded to the tune of XAF50 billion by the World Bank

S.A.

