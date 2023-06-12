Cameroon: Banana exports hit lowest point in May, since January 2023

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian banana exporters shipped 12,558 tons of fruits in May 2023, according to data provided by the sector group Assobacam. This is the worst level since the beginning of the year, after the 18,101 tons in January, 16,185 tons in February, 19,227 tons in March, and 13,928 tons in April.

The situation is mainly due to Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), whose banana exports fell by 16% from 11,336 tons in April 2023 to 9,761 tons in May. But despite this sharp drop, the local subsidiary of Compagnie Fruitière de Marseille remains the market leader, with 77.7% of the overall exported volumes.

On the other hand, the state company Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) saw a slight improvement with shipment reaching 1,968 tons in May compared to 1,803 tons the previous month (+8%). Minor player Boh Plantations’ volumes also grew by 5% over the period, official data showed.