cameroon-will-launch-the-development-of-11-000-ha-of-hydro-agricultural-and-fish-farming-perimeter-in-the-north-this-year

(Business in Cameroon) - This year, Cameroon will start developing 11,000 hectares of hydro-agricultural and fish farming perimeter in the northern region of the country in the framework of Viva Benoué, a project initiated for the development and enhancement of investments made in the Benue Valley. In the framework of the project, financed by the World Bank, 6,000 hectares will be developed over the 2020-2025 period, then 5,000 hectares after 2025, according to official information.

According to Cameroon and its financial partner, the Viva Bénoué project will also allow the promotion of “rational and sustainable water management and ensure the safety of the Lagdo dam. It will also help promote advisory support, the development of business partnerships, and technological innovations in the management of the said basin."

A World Bank document reveals that Viva Bénoué is part of the efforts led by the government of Cameroon to solve the problem of water control in the north of the country. It is particularly focused on the development of the vast potential of the lands located in the departments of Benue and Mayo-Rey, because of the water opportunity offered by the Benue River, the Faro River, and the Lagdo dam reservoir.

BRM