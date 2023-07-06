logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 July 2023 -
Agriculture

Banana: CDC records best export performance, saving overall export figures

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 06 July 2023 13:20

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the three banana producers exported 15,624 tons of bananas in June 2023, down 2,192 tons (-14%) year-on-year, per figures from the Cameroon Banana Association (Assobacam).  This decline could have been more pronounced , but for the dynamism of the  Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC).

During the period under review, the state-owned agribusiness firm was the only banana producer to record an increase in its exports. According to Assobacam figures, CDC's exports reached 2,617 tons, up 34% (+667 tons) compared to the 1,950 tons it exported in June 2022.  

Apart from somehow saving banana export figures, that month, CDC also printed its best result since January. In the first three months of the year, the company’s banana exports exceeded before going below that mark. The highest figures it recorded apart from June's performance was in January when it exported 2,592 tons of bananas.  

This month, the worst banana export performer is Boh Plantations PLC, the smallest player in the local banana production market. It exported 1,060 tons of bananas, down 39% compared to the 1,707 tons it shipped to international markets during the same period a year earlier.

The exports of market leader PHP also followed a downward trend. The company exported 11,947 tons of bananas in June 2023, compared to 14,159 tons in June 2022. This represents an 18.5% year-on-year decrease, equivalent to 2,212 tons in absolute terms.

This decline in banana exports in June 2023 translates into a loss of export revenue for Cameroon as banana is one of the country’s main export products. It also translates into lower income for producers.  

Brice R. Mbodiam    

