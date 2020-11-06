logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 November 2020 -
Agriculture

Cameroon: The EU boosts daily milk processing capacity by 2k liters in the north with a XAF6.5 bln program

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 5, 2020, Dr. Taïga (Minister of Fisheries and Animal Industries) and his peers in charge of Agriculture and Economy inaugurated a mini dairy plant in Maroua, northern Cameroon.  

This event marked the launch of Maroua, Garoua, Ngaoundéré, and Meiganga mini-dairies financed by the European Union to the tune of XAF6.5 billion in the framework of a dairy sector development program.  

According to the European Union, the program will boost milk processing capacity by 2,000 liters daily in the country. Also, the nutritional quality of beneficiaries will be improved thanks to the local production and sales of pasteurized milk, yogurt, table butter, fresh and ice cream, and cheese. It will therefore provide substantial added-value to the local cattle breeding and significantly reduce the importation of dairy products. Also, the program will create about 120 permanent jobs and hundreds of indirect jobs in four regions.

The European Union delegation in Yaoundé explains that the dairy support program is the last component of an Agricultural Productivity Enhancement Program (SAPEP) funded by the EU to the tune of XAF13.11 billion. The two other components are aimed at crop diversification in cotton production areas and reviving the cocoa-coffee sector. The launch of those mini diary plants marks the successful completion of the SAPEP program.

