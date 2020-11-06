logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 November 2020
Agriculture

Cameroon: The EU provides XAF12 bln to support the agroecological transition program ABC-PADER in the Northern regions

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 4, 2020, in Garoua (Northern Cameroon), the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Gabriel Mbairobe launched the ABC-PADER Program co-financed to the tune of XAF12.7 billion by the European Union and the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development.

The said program is aimed at improving the economic performance of private actors in the agriculture and livestock sector by promoting production systems adapted to climate change. It also aims to strengthen the capacities of key players in this sector (particularly in aspects related to land and natural resource management) to preserve the environment in the cotton-producing areas of the Northern regions.  

Implemented in the three northern regions of Cameroon (Far North, North, and Adamaoua), the main beneficiaries of this program are small producers, breeders, processors, and agro-pastoral entrepreneurs in the cotton basin of Cameroon. The program, which gives priority to women and the youth, will end in December 2024.

