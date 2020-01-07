logoBC
Yaoundé - 07 January 2020 -
Agriculture

Cameroon : WFP assists 19,000 vulnerable people in the East every month, the head of the WFP office in Bertoua says

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 07 January 2020 13:52

(Business in Cameroon) - Every month, approximately 19,000 vulnerable people receive assistance from the World Food Programme (WFP) in Eastern Cameroon.  According to Ms. Nana Amoah, head of the WFP office in Bertoua, who confided to the government daily Cameroon Tribune, nearly 208 tons of food are provided to that population every month.  

This food, it is said, is complemented by the food produced within the framework of the empowerment projects, “Food assistance for assets,” set up by the WFP for the benefit of Central African refugees settled in several localities in Eastern Cameroon.

In 2019, there were five such projects in the eastern region and they helped produce corn on about 100 hectares of lands as well as ponds for fish farming.

BRM

