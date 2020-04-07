Cameroon: Banana exports dropped by over 6,000 tons YoY in March 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - In March 2020, the two banana producers still operating in Cameroon exported 13,891 tons of the product, according to data from the banana producers’ association Assobacam.

Compared with the 19,967 tons the two companies (Plantations du Haut Penja and Boh Plantations Plc) exported in March 2019, this represents a drop by 6,076 tons. In February 2020, those exports were already down by more than 6,500 tons Year-to-Year.

This counter-performance is mainly due to the drop in exports of Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP) which is also the leader of the market currently. From 18,600 tons in March 2019, the company’s exports reached only 12,793 tons in March 2020. In February 2020, the drop in PHP’s exports was roughly the same as those recorded in March 2020.

During the period under review, the exports of Boh Plantations Plc dropped by 269 tons (-642 tons in February 2020) from 1,367 tons in March 2019 to 1,098 tons in March 2020.

The Assobacam does not indicate the reasons behind those drops but, this could be due to the dry season (that logically ended around March 15) which was notably harsh despite the irrigation systems put in place by producers.

Also, the drop in March 2020 was probably caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The first case of the pandemic in Cameroon was confirmed on March 6, 2020. Since then, companies’ operations have slowed down because of the preventive measures set by the government.

Brice R. Mbodiam