2023 Pierre Castel Awards: Adéline Tsemo wins Cameroon chapter

(Business in Cameroon) - Adéline Tsemo Machega epse Pelage (photo, right) is the winner of the Cameroon chapter of the 2023 Pierre Castel Awards. She was declared the winner by the grand jury of the 2023 Pierre Castel Awards, chaired on July 6th by the namesake industrialist, in Bordeaux, France.

The winner is the founder of Madinina Foods Sarl, an SME that produces and sells madeleines, cookies, and shortbread made with potato flour. Her runner-up is Hippolyte Nozawo Tchoffo (photo, left), the founder of Nohi Sarl, which produces made-in-Cameroon chocolates.

The selection earns Adéline Tsemo Machega a check of €15,000 (XAF10 million), which will help her acquire new equipment notably a rotary oven and an automatic packaging machine. It also entitles her to sponsorships, personalized coaching, and training. Her runner-up goes home with a €10,000 (XAF6.5 million) check, coaching, and 1-year training.

As a reminder, the Pierre Castel Awards supports and financially backs projects led by young African entrepreneurs in the fields of agriculture, agri-food, agri-tech, and agro-resources. It mainly focuses on high-value-added sectors that can reduce poverty in Africa.

BRM