Yaoundé - 07 October 2020 -
Agriculture

IRAD distributes 300 k cashew seedlings in Bertoua to boost production

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 07 October 2020 11:35

(Business in Cameroon) - On October 1, 2020, the Institute of Agricultural Research for Development (IRAD) distributed 300,000 cashew seedlings to farmers’ organizations in Bertoua (regional capital of Eastern Cameroon). This will help create about 3,000 hectares of cashew plantations, we learn.

The distribution falls within the framework of a cashew nut promotion project being implemented in Cameroon. IRAD officials indicate that the said project is aimed at producing and distributing 5 million cashew seedlings within 5 years. It will help the country create about 50,000 hectares of cashew plantation.

According to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Gabriel Mbairobe, Cameroon plans to reach a yearly production of 50,000 tons by 2025 with its national cashew promotion and development strategy.

The cashew nut development strategy also plans to create close to 150,000 jobs in the sector by 2023, including 1,000 in the processing segment.

Cashew nut is still a not well-known cash crop in Cameroon but experts believe it can be grown in five regions nationwide: the Eastern, parts of the Centre, and the three Northern regions (the Far North, the North, and Adamaoua- whose climate is adapted to this crop which thrives in hot weather.

In the North, the Far North, and Adamaoua, cashew nut production can bring more success and become the second most important cash crop in this part of Cameroon, after cotton.

Brice R. Mbodiam

