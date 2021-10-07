logoBC
Yaoundé - 07 October 2021 -
Agriculture

Cameroon: Banana exports rose 14% YoY in Sep 2021

Cameroon: Banana exports rose 14% YoY in Sep 2021
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 07 October 2021 12:34

(Business in Cameroon) - In September 2021, banana exporters operating in Cameroon exported 20,471 tons of the product, according to figures recently published by the Banana Association of Cameroon (ASSOBACAM). Compared with the 12,651 tons of banana exported by those operators in August 2021, this represents a 7,820 tons increase month-on-month. Year on year, the volume of bananas exported in September 2021 is up by 14% (2,532 tons). Such achievement was notably spurred by Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP).  

Indeed, according to the published data, this subsidiary of the French group Compagnie fruitière de Marseille exported 17,597 tons of banana in September 2021 (compared to 10,683 tons in August 2021), up 2,237 tons (+14.5%) from the 15,360 tons exported in the same period in 2020. 

At the same time, state firm CDC, which is still struggling to recover from the ravages of the socio-political crisis in Cameroon's Anglophone regions since late 2016, exported 1,580 tons of banana in September 2021, after 1,139 tons a month earlier, and 1,312 tons in September 2020. As for market minnow Boh Plantations PLC, its exports rose from 1,267 tons in September 2020, to 1,294 tons a year later against 829 tons in August 2021.  

This increase in the exports of every market operator foretells a general increase in Cameroon’s overall exports earnings. Indeed, according to government data, banana is one of the ten non-oil products Cameroon exports to the European Union (which is the main destination for Cameroonian banana) the most.  

To boost its revenues from banana exports, Cameroon is planning to increase its annual production to 500,000 tons by 2030, according to the National Development Strategy (NDS 20-30).

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon: Banana exports rose 14% YoY in Sep 2021

cameroon-banana-exports-rose-14-yoy-in-sep-2021
In September 2021, banana exporters operating in Cameroon exported 20,471 tons of the product, according to figures recently published by the Banana...

Shelter Afrique and Cameroon partner to build 1.5k affordable housing units

shelter-afrique-and-cameroon-partner-to-build-1-5k-affordable-housing-units
Yesterday October 6, in Yaoundé, the administrative board of housing finance institution Shelter-Afrique approved the creation of a housing corporation in...

CEMAC: COBAC reprimands several banks including CCA-Bank and NFC Bankf

cemac-cobac-reprimands-several-banks-including-cca-bank-and-nfc-bankf
On October 5, the Central African Banking Commission (COBAC) published a set of sanctions targeting several banks under its jurisdiction, including...

Cameroon: AfDB threatens to pull out XAF188 bln of road funding

cameroon-afdb-threatens-to-pull-out-xaf188-bln-of-road-funding
If care is not taken, Cameroon could lose the funding of the African Development Bank (AfDB) related to the Ring Road (the 365km Kumbo-Nkambe-Misaje...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n103: September 2021

Cameroon: The other cocoa land

The rise of private equity


Investir au Cameroun n113: septembre 2021

Le Cameroun, l’autre pays du cacao

L’émergence du private equity camerounais