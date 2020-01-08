logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 January 2020 -
Agriculture

Cameroon : Banana exports 1,036 tons up YoY in Dec 2019

Cameroon : Banana exports 1,036 tons up YoY in Dec 2019
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 08 January 2020 13:20

(Business in Cameroon) - In December 2019, the volume of banana exported by producers reached 16,641 tons, according to figures published by the Banana producers’ association ASSOBACAM. In December 2018, these exports were only 15,605 tons, showing an overall year-on-year increase of 1,036 tons.

In detail, PHP, the local subsidiary of French Compagnie fruitière de Marseille and leader of the Cameroonian banana market, shipped 15,168 tons to international markets last December compared to the 14,343 tons it exported during the same period in 2018 (+825 tons).

As for Boh Plantations Plc, it exported 1,473 tons in December 2019, up by 211 tons compared with the 1,262 tons it exported during the same period in 2018.  

The state-owned agribusiness company Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), which is bearing the brunt of the socio-political crisis in the Southwest, was still missing in the banana producers' database during that period.

This company, the country's second-largest employer after the public administration, has been at a standstill since September 2018, due to the insecurity created in its plantations by English-speaking separatists. Apart from raping workers, these separatists did not hesitate to set fire to some of CDC’s facilities.

After several months of negotiations within the government institutions, some authorized sources at one point hinted of a resumption of activities at the CDC in Q3, 2019, on an area of about 1,000 hectares for a start. However, nothing has materialized to date as the company needs important financial support to recover from the security crisis.

According to Franklin Ngoni Njie, the general manager of this public agro-industrial unit, the financial support needed is estimated at about XAF29 billion.  “Seven billion is needed in the rubber sector, 14 billion for banana plantations, seven billion for palm groves. The rest should be used to finance salary arrears,” he indicated.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

CEMAC : BEAC makes a new liquidity offer of XAF40 bln to commercial banks

cemac-beac-makes-a-new-liquidity-offer-of-xaf40-bln-to-commercial-banks
Banks operating in the six CEMAC countries (Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, and CAR) have until today January 8, 2020, to bid for the...

Cameroon : Banana exports 1,036 tons up YoY in Dec 2019

cameroon-banana-exports-1-036-tons-up-yoy-in-dec-2019
In December 2019, the volume of banana exported by producers reached 16,641 tons, according to figures published by the Banana producers’ association...

Cameroon : 300,000 fingerlings to be distributed to fish farmers in 2020 to boost production

cameroon-300-000-fingerlings-to-be-distributed-to-fish-farmers-in-2020-to-boost-production
The marine fishing development agency CDPM plans to distribute 300,000 fingerlings to local fish farmers to contribute to an improvement of aquaculture...

Cameroon sets new measures to improve the management of public institutions and companies

cameroon-sets-new-measures-to-improve-the-management-of-public-institutions-and-companies
In a circular signed on December 31, 2019, the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze (photo), prescribed special monitoring of the Programme-Based...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC