Cameroon exported 20,184 tons of banana in March 2021, up 31% YoY (ASSOBACAM)

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon exported 20,184 tons of banana in March 2021, according to data compiled by the national banana association ASSOBACAM. Year-on-year, this represents a 31.17% rise.

Specifically, market leader Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP) exported 16,868 tons of banana during the period reviewed, up by 24.1% year-on-year.

The state-owned Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) exported 1,964 tons during the said period. Also, market minnows Boh Plantations Plc exported 1,352 tons of the product in March 2021, up by 18.7% compared with the 1,098 tons it exported in March 2020.

ASSOBACAM does not state why the exports rose to such an extent but, it could be due to the resumption of CDC’s operations (the state-owned agribusiness stopped operations in September 2018 because of the separatist militias’ assaults on its workers, and resumed in June 2020) and good rainfall conditions, which boosted production.

Sylvain Andzongo