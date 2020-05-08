logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 May 2020 -
Agriculture

Cameroon: Banana exports up by 2,700 tons YoY in April 2020, despite coronavirus health crisis

Cameroon: Banana exports up by 2,700 tons YoY in April 2020, despite coronavirus health crisis
  • Comments   -   Friday, 08 May 2020 13:52

(Business in Cameroon) - In April 2020, Cameroon exported 16,102 tons of banana, according to the banana exporters association Assobacam. Compared with the 13,381 tons it exported in April 2019, this represents an increase of 2,721 tons year-over-year despite the coronavirus health crisis affecting almost all of the country’s economic sectors.

This increase is notably due to the performances of PHP, the local subsidiary of Compagnie fruitière de Marseille, whose exports rose by 2,538 tons year-over-year (from 12,427 tons in April 2019 to 14,965 tons in April 2020).

The same uptrend performance was achieved by Boh Plantations. This local company exported 1,137 tons of banana during the period under review, up from the 954 tons shipped in April 2019 (+183 tons).

All these performances, despite the health crisis, can be explained by the rainy season which started after a harsh dry season. Because of that dry season, the country’s banana exports fell year-over-year in Q1-2020, notably with a cumulated decrease of 12,000 tons in February and March 2020.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon: XAF15 bln available to repay companies’ VAT credits, Finance Minister says

cameroon-xaf15-bln-available-to-repay-companies-vat-credits-finance-minister-says
XAF15 billion is already available for the repayment of VAT credits decided by the government on April 30, the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze...

Cameroon seeks new partner for the construction of 350MW Limbe thermal plant

cameroon-seeks-new-partner-for-the-construction-of-350mw-limbe-thermal-plant
On May 7, the Cameroonian Minister of Energy and Water, Gaston Eloundou Essomba (photo), launched a call for expression of interest to pre-qualify...

Cameroon: Banana exports up by 2,700 tons YoY in April 2020, despite coronavirus health crisis

cameroon-banana-exports-up-by-2-700-tons-yoy-in-april-2020-despite-coronavirus-health-crisis
In April 2020, Cameroon exported 16,102 tons of banana, according to the banana exporters association Assobacam. Compared with the 13,381 tons it exported...

Camtel’s wholesale segment gets ISO 9001/2015 certification

camtel-s-wholesale-segment-gets-iso-9001-2015-certification
"The wholesale segment of Camtel [Cameroon Telecommunications] is now ISO 9001/2015 certified,” the public telecom operator announced on May 6. This...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique