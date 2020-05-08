Cameroon: Banana exports up by 2,700 tons YoY in April 2020, despite coronavirus health crisis

(Business in Cameroon) - In April 2020, Cameroon exported 16,102 tons of banana, according to the banana exporters association Assobacam. Compared with the 13,381 tons it exported in April 2019, this represents an increase of 2,721 tons year-over-year despite the coronavirus health crisis affecting almost all of the country’s economic sectors.

This increase is notably due to the performances of PHP, the local subsidiary of Compagnie fruitière de Marseille, whose exports rose by 2,538 tons year-over-year (from 12,427 tons in April 2019 to 14,965 tons in April 2020).

The same uptrend performance was achieved by Boh Plantations. This local company exported 1,137 tons of banana during the period under review, up from the 954 tons shipped in April 2019 (+183 tons).

All these performances, despite the health crisis, can be explained by the rainy season which started after a harsh dry season. Because of that dry season, the country’s banana exports fell year-over-year in Q1-2020, notably with a cumulated decrease of 12,000 tons in February and March 2020.

Brice R. Mbodiam