Cameroon: Banana exports rose by 27.6% MoM to 17,939 tons in Sep 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon exported 17,939 tons of banana in September 2020, according to the Banana Association of Cameroon (Assobacam).

Compared with the 12,982 tons the country exported in August 2020, this represents a rise of 4,958 tons or 27.6%.

Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), a local subsidiary of French group Compagnie fruitière de Marseille, exported 15,360 tons of banana during the period under review, up by 4,685 tons compared with the 10,675 tons it exported a month earlier.

The exports of public company CDC (which was partially destroyed by armed gangs in the Anglophone regions) rose by 112 tons (up from 1200 tons in August 2020 to 1,312 tons in September 2020).

The third operator in the Cameroonian banana market (Boh Plantations namely) exported 1,267 tons of banana during the reference period, up from the 1,106 tons it exported the previous month. This represents a slight increase of 161 tons.

Sylvain Andzongo