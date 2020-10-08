logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 October 2020 -
Agriculture

Cameroon: Banana exports rose by 27.6% MoM to 17,939 tons in Sep 2020

Cameroon: Banana exports rose by 27.6% MoM to 17,939 tons in Sep 2020
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 08 October 2020 11:37

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon exported 17,939 tons of banana in September 2020, according to the Banana Association of Cameroon (Assobacam).

Compared with the 12,982 tons the country exported in August 2020, this represents a rise of 4,958 tons or 27.6%.

Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), a local subsidiary of French group Compagnie fruitière de Marseille, exported 15,360 tons of banana during the period under review, up by 4,685 tons compared with the 10,675 tons it exported a month earlier.  

The exports of public company CDC (which was partially destroyed by armed gangs in the Anglophone regions) rose by 112 tons (up from 1200 tons in August 2020 to 1,312 tons in September 2020).  

The third operator in the Cameroonian banana market (Boh Plantations namely) exported 1,267 tons of banana during the reference period, up from the 1,106 tons it exported the previous month. This represents a slight increase of 161 tons.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: Over XAF32 bln of financial support available for SMEs affected by the coronavirus pandemic

cameroon-over-xaf32-bln-of-financial-support-available-for-smes-affected-by-the-coronavirus-pandemic
XAF2 billion has been disbursed to support SMEs and artisans affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This was revealed by Achille Bassilekin III...

Camair-Co to resume domestic flights on Oct 12, 2020

camair-co-to-resume-domestic-flights-on-oct-12-2020
On October 7, 2020, public airline Camair-Co announced that it would resume operations on October 12, 2020. The company explained that only domestic...

Money Market: Cameroon starts Q4-2020 on the right foot by successfully raising XAF20 bln

money-market-cameroon-starts-q4-2020-on-the-right-foot-by-successfully-raising-xaf20-bln
Six (6) of the twenty one (21) primary dealers approved by Cameroon on the BEAC public securities market recently mobilized XAF20 billion for the country....

The first pylon of Nachtigal dam’s transmission line has been completed, NHPC informs

the-first-pylon-of-nachtigal-dam-s-transmission-line-has-been-completed-nhpc-informs
The first pylon of the transmission line that will transfer energy from the Nachtigal dam (420 MW) has been completed, according to a recent announcement...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier