Rubber producer Sud Cam counts on Onacc to navigate climate change

(Business in Cameroon) - Sud Cam, a rubber producer in Cameroon, partnered with the National Observatory of Climate Change (Onacc) to obtain data on climate change developments in the southern region where the company primarily operates.

The deal, which was reached on May 5 in Yaoundé, aims to enable Sud Cam to adjust its operations to the impact of climate change. The company seeks, through this collaboration, to stay ahead of climate change challenges and ensure its sustainability in the long term. The agreement also provides for an evaluation of Sud Cam’s emissions and absorptions of greenhouse gases, allowing the company to know its carbon footprint.

According to the Minister of the Environment, Hélé Pierre, who presided over the signing ceremony of this agreement, the partnership between Onacc and Sud Cameroun Hévéa aims to reduce the vulnerability of the company's activities to the harmful effects of climate change.