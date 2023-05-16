logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 May 2023 -
Agriculture

Rubber producer Sud Cam counts on Onacc to navigate climate change

Rubber producer Sud Cam counts on Onacc to navigate climate change
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 09 May 2023 16:03

(Business in Cameroon) - Sud Cam, a rubber producer in Cameroon, partnered with the National Observatory of Climate Change (Onacc) to obtain data on climate change developments in the southern region where the company primarily operates.

The deal, which was reached on May 5 in Yaoundé, aims to enable Sud Cam to adjust its operations to the impact of climate change. The company seeks, through this collaboration, to stay ahead of climate change challenges and ensure its sustainability in the long term. The agreement also provides for an evaluation of Sud Cam’s emissions and absorptions of greenhouse gases, allowing the company to know its carbon footprint.

According to the Minister of the Environment, Hélé Pierre, who presided over the signing ceremony of this agreement, the partnership between Onacc and Sud Cameroun Hévéa aims to reduce the vulnerability of the company's activities to the harmful effects of climate change.

back to top

African central banks meet in Yaoundé to find a solution to climate change consequences

african-central-banks-meet-in-yaounde-to-find-a-solution-to-climate-change-consequences
The Association of African Central Banks (AACB) kicked off today in Yaoundé a three-day workshop to discuss the impact of climate change on the continent....

Mary Porter Peschka, Director of Sustainability (ESG) and Gender Solutions at IFC explains sustainable financing opportunities for Cemac economies (interview)

mary-porter-peschka-director-of-sustainability-esg-and-gender-solutions-at-ifc-explains-sustainable-financing-opportunities-for-cemac-economies-interview
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) recently announced it has officially joined the Sustainable Banking and Finance Network (SBFN). This move aims...

Adamaoua produces 70% of Cameroon's honey (study)

adamaoua-produces-70-of-cameroon-s-honey-study
Beekeepers in the Adamaoua region account for almost 70% of the national honey production, according to the World Bank-financed Livestock Development...

Gimac records nearly CFA400bn in transactions in 2022, 73% via mobile money

gimac-records-nearly-cfa400bn-in-transactions-in-2022-73-via-mobile-money
The Interbank Electronic Banking Group of Central Africa (Gimac) said it recorded 10 million transactions for a cumulative value of CFA395 billion in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »