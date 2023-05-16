logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 May 2023 -
Agriculture

Cassava processing unit Sotramas is finally operational, 9 years after commissioning

Cassava processing unit Sotramas is finally operational, 9 years after commissioning
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 10 May 2023 15:04

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cassava processing unit Sotramas finally started operations this month, 9 years after its commissioning. The CFA1.2 billion facility, which is expected to produce 120 tons of starch and flour per day, was put to the test on May 5, Cameroon Tribune reported.

Since its commissioning in 2014, this industrial unit has never been able to effectively start production due to misunderstandings regarding the appointment of the general manager, and most importantly, the absence of raw materials to supply the plant. To solve this, the promoters of Sotramas, the municipality of Sangmelima and the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Handicrafts (Ccima) of Cameroon, have announced the establishment of a cassava cluster around the city of Sangmelima.

This cluster will be established on a seed field of 150 hectares to ensure that cassava producers have access to plant materials. According to 2015 estimates by the Ministry of Agriculture, over 4,000 hectares of cassava will have to be cultivated over five years for Sotramas to reach full capacity, a goal that is still far from being achieved.

back to top

African central banks meet in Yaoundé to find a solution to climate change consequences

african-central-banks-meet-in-yaounde-to-find-a-solution-to-climate-change-consequences
The Association of African Central Banks (AACB) kicked off today in Yaoundé a three-day workshop to discuss the impact of climate change on the continent....

Mary Porter Peschka, Director of Sustainability (ESG) and Gender Solutions at IFC explains sustainable financing opportunities for Cemac economies (interview)

mary-porter-peschka-director-of-sustainability-esg-and-gender-solutions-at-ifc-explains-sustainable-financing-opportunities-for-cemac-economies-interview
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) recently announced it has officially joined the Sustainable Banking and Finance Network (SBFN). This move aims...

Adamaoua produces 70% of Cameroon's honey (study)

adamaoua-produces-70-of-cameroon-s-honey-study
Beekeepers in the Adamaoua region account for almost 70% of the national honey production, according to the World Bank-financed Livestock Development...

Gimac records nearly CFA400bn in transactions in 2022, 73% via mobile money

gimac-records-nearly-cfa400bn-in-transactions-in-2022-73-via-mobile-money
The Interbank Electronic Banking Group of Central Africa (Gimac) said it recorded 10 million transactions for a cumulative value of CFA395 billion in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »