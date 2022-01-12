brewing-group-sabc-plans-a-rebranding-to-mark-transformation-into-a-full-fledged-agribusiness-group

(Business in Cameroon) - In the coming months, Société Anonyme des brasseries du Cameroun (SABC), leader of the Cameroonian brewing market, will rebrand itself. “We will gradually become more of an agribusiness firm than a brewery only. This is why we are changing the ‘B’ that means ‘brewery’ in our current name to ‘B’ for ‘boissons’ (drinks in French). We will therefore become Société Anonyme des Boissons du Cameroun to materialize our ambition,” an authorized SABC source explains.

This change comes months after the creation of Compagnie Fermière du Cameroun (CFC), SABC’s new subsidiary dedicated to agribusiness. It is a corn mill in which SABC invested XAF18 billion. Inaugurated on November 5, 2021, in Mbankomo, CFC’s plant will produce 30,000 tons of corn grits yearly by processing 60,000 tons of raw corn purchased from local farmers.

In addition to helping SABC meet its grits need without resorting to imports (CFC’s production will complement the 10,000 tons of grits SABC purchases yearly from Maïscam), CFC will also be a player in the Cameroonian poultry industry. “Compagnie Fermière du Cameroun intends to contribute its expertise to the improvement of animal nutrition offer with the construction of a laying-hen farm able to produce 112.500 hatching eggs weekly and a hatchery able to produce 90,000 chicks weekly. Both the eggs and chicks will be supplied to Cameroonian poultry farmers for broiler production,” the company’s presentation reads.

This means that CFC plans to produce 4.32 million day-old chicks and 5.4 million hatching eggs every year. This investment comes at a time when Cameroon is still importing large quantities of poultry inputs from Brazil, Morocco, and Turkey every year. This often causes shortages of chickens and a rise in the prices of poultry products in markets.

BRM