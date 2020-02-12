logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 February 2020 -
Agriculture

Cameroon : Coffee cooperative Uccao launches recruitment for a new managing director

Cameroon : Coffee cooperative Uccao launches recruitment for a new managing director
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 12 February 2020 11:56

(Business in Cameroon) - Union Centrale des Coopératives Agricoles de l'Ouest (Uccao), Cameroon's largest coffee producers’ cooperative, has just launched a call for applications to recruit a new managing director. The latter will replace François Mefinja Foka, who presided over the cooperative for several years.

According to the official release published in that regard, applicants must be Cameroonians aged between 25 and 40 years. They must also have a good knowledge of the agricultural sector, should know how cooperatives operate and master the management of cooperatives. They must hold at least a Masters degree.

Applications should be sent to the general management of Uccao in Bafoussam, or by registered mail addressed to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Uccao.

The coffee of Uccao, a renowned roaster in Cameroon, is highly prized on the international market. On the market, this cooperative won several prizes for their flavors. During the 2017-2018 coffee season, Uccao alone roasted 461.3 tons of coffee out of a total volume of 912 tons processed locally, according to official statistics.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon : Part of a thermal power plant consumed by fire in Banyo

cameroon-part-of-a-thermal-power-plant-consumed-by-fire-in-banyo
On February 9, the 1.7 MW thermal power plant which supplies electricity to residents of Banyo and its surroundings in the Adamaoua region was consumed by...

Cameroon : Coffee cooperative Uccao launches recruitment for a new managing director

cameroon-coffee-cooperative-uccao-launches-recruitment-for-a-new-managing-director
Union Centrale des Coopératives Agricoles de l'Ouest (Uccao), Cameroon's largest coffee producers’ cooperative, has just launched a call for applications...

Cameroon : Over 500,000 jobs created in the modern sector in 2019 (Paul Biya)

cameroon-over-500-000-jobs-created-in-the-modern-sector-in-2019-paul-biya
Last year, “slightly over 500 000 jobs were created” in the modern sector of the economy in Cameroon. This was revealed by President Paul Biya, on...

Cameroonian native Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga buys Pan-African TV channel Telesud

cameroonian-native-jean-pierre-amougou-belinga-buys-pan-african-tv-channel-telesud
Cameroonian native Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga, promoter of L'Anecdote Group has just acquired the pan-African television channel Telesud, whose studios...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »