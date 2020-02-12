Cameroon : Coffee cooperative Uccao launches recruitment for a new managing director

(Business in Cameroon) - Union Centrale des Coopératives Agricoles de l'Ouest (Uccao), Cameroon's largest coffee producers’ cooperative, has just launched a call for applications to recruit a new managing director. The latter will replace François Mefinja Foka, who presided over the cooperative for several years.

According to the official release published in that regard, applicants must be Cameroonians aged between 25 and 40 years. They must also have a good knowledge of the agricultural sector, should know how cooperatives operate and master the management of cooperatives. They must hold at least a Masters degree.

Applications should be sent to the general management of Uccao in Bafoussam, or by registered mail addressed to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Uccao.

The coffee of Uccao, a renowned roaster in Cameroon, is highly prized on the international market. On the market, this cooperative won several prizes for their flavors. During the 2017-2018 coffee season, Uccao alone roasted 461.3 tons of coffee out of a total volume of 912 tons processed locally, according to official statistics.

BRM