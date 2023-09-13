logoBC
13 September 2023
Cocoa farm gate price in Cameroon reached CFA1,600 in 2022-23

(Business in Cameroon) - The price of cocoa beans in Cameroon's production areas reached CFA1,600 per kg at the beginning of this 2022-23 campaign. This price, according to data compiled by the Sector Information System (SIF) - a price alert system run by the National Cocoa and Coffee Board, is better than the CFA1,480 per kg paid the previous season.

It is worth noting that the increase was observed despite the rains that often make roads impassable and cause price drops. This suggests a positive trend in prices throughout the season. Another good point for this campaign is the arrival of a new operator, namely Africa Processing, in the processing segment. This arrival has accelerated competition in cocoa bean purchasing, alongside existing players, some of whom are expected to increase their footprint during this new campaign.

