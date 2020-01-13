Cameroon : A half-billion Sorghum husking unit inaugurated in the Far-North

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 10, 2020, the Cameroonian Minister of Agriculture Gabriel Mbairobe inaugurated a sorghum husking and storing unit in Maroua, the capital city of the Far-North.

The project backed by farmer organization CROPSEC (Conseil régional des organisations paysannes de la partie septentrionale du Cameroun) and Société coopérative de commercialisation des céréales du Nord (SOCOCCEN) officially cost XAF633 million.

The infrastructure was funded in the framework of the Agriculture Investment And Markets Development Project AIMDP, best known as PIDMA, for which the World Bank provided Cameroon a financing envelope of XAF50 billion.

The commissioning of this husking and storage unit will boost the marketing of sorghum produced by members of CROPSEC, a group of producers who sell their products to the brewing company Guinness Cameroon, local subsidiary of British giant Diageo.

BRM