logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 January 2020 -
Agriculture

Cameroon : A half-billion Sorghum husking unit inaugurated in the Far-North

Cameroon : A half-billion Sorghum husking unit inaugurated in the Far-North
  • Comments   -   Monday, 13 January 2020 13:28

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 10, 2020, the Cameroonian Minister of Agriculture Gabriel Mbairobe inaugurated a sorghum husking and storing unit in Maroua, the capital city of the Far-North.

The project backed by farmer organization CROPSEC (Conseil régional des organisations paysannes de la partie septentrionale du Cameroun) and Société coopérative de commercialisation des céréales du Nord (SOCOCCEN) officially cost XAF633 million.

The infrastructure was funded in the framework of the Agriculture Investment And Markets Development Project AIMDP, best known as PIDMA, for which the World Bank provided Cameroon a financing envelope of XAF50 billion.  

The commissioning of this husking and storage unit will boost the marketing of sorghum produced by members of CROPSEC, a group of producers who sell their products to the brewing company Guinness Cameroon, local subsidiary of British giant Diageo.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon : A half-billion Sorghum husking unit inaugurated in the Far-North

cameroon-a-half-billion-sorghum-husking-unit-inaugurated-in-the-far-north
On January 10, 2020, the Cameroonian Minister of Agriculture Gabriel Mbairobe inaugurated a sorghum husking and storing unit in Maroua, the capital...

Cameroon: Oil revenues 25.6% up despite 11.9% drop in oil prices in Jan-Sep 2019

cameroon-oil-revenues-25-6-up-despite-11-9-drop-in-oil-prices-in-jan-sep-2019
During the first nine months of 2019, Cameroon's oil revenue reached XAF431.7 billion, up by XAF88.1 billion (+25.6%) year-on-year. According to the...

Cameroon records success at its first 2020 fungible bills issuance with a 2.1% average interest rate

cameroon-records-success-at-its-first-2020-fungible-bills-issuance-with-a-2-1-average-interest-rate
The Cameroonian Treasury succeeded in raising a total of XAF20 billion on the BEAC debt market at the end of a 26-week fungible treasury bills auction...

Cameroon : Towards a war between the ports of Douala-Bonabéri and that of Kribi?

cameroon-towards-a-war-between-the-ports-of-douala-bonaberi-and-that-of-kribi
Is Cameroon heading towards a war between the Port of Douala, the main entrance for 95% of goods entering via sea route, and that of the newly...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC