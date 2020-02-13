logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 February 2020 -
Agriculture

Activa and Axa pay first compensations in the framework of the index-based agricultural insurance

Activa and Axa pay first compensations in the framework of the index-based agricultural insurance
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 13 February 2020 15:57

(Business in Cameroon) - Last February 4, in Garoua, insurance companies Activa and Axa proceeded to the payment of more than XAF23 million to cotton producers as compensation for their damaged farms.

These are the first compensations in the framework of the index-based agricultural insurance, officially launched in the country in August 2019, with the financial assistance of the IFC, a subsidiary of the World Bank Group. The partners selected for this project are the companies Axa and Activa.

According to experts, this type of insurance uses objective and transparent parameters such as failure of seedlings or the level of rainfall to assess losses and does not require costly field visits. This insurance currently allows the Confederation of Cotton Producers of Cameroon to cover 7,739 producers during the 2019-2020 season.

The IFC and its partners plan to issue more than 135,000 index-based agricultural insurance contracts by the end of 2020. These contracts will help nearly 700,000 farming households cover their farms, have access to inputs and compensate for yield losses in the event of a disaster.

BRM

back to top

Activa and Axa pay first compensations in the framework of the index-based agricultural insurance

activa-and-axa-pay-first-compensations-in-the-framework-of-the-index-based-agricultural-insurance
Last February 4, in Garoua, insurance companies Activa and Axa proceeded to the payment of more than XAF23 million to cotton producers as compensation for...

Camrail to restart the Yaoundé-Douala train service in April 2020

camrail-to-restart-the-yaounde-douala-train-service-in-april-2020
Camrail, concessionaire of Cameroon’s railway networks, is preparing to restart a train service between Yaoundé and Douala, the country's two capitals....

Cameroon : Government injected XAF45 bln for the restructuration of ailing public companies in 2018

cameroon-government-injected-xaf45-bln-for-the-restructuration-of-ailing-public-companies-in-2018
In 2018-2019, the total amount of contract plans signed by Cameroon and 15 public companies and institutions was XAF73.4 billion. The information is...

Cameroon: Louis Paul Motaze suggests rethinking the economic model of Camair-Co

cameroon-louis-paul-motaze-suggests-rethinking-the-economic-model-of-camair-co
During the presentation of the new year’s wishes by the ministry’s staff to the Cameroonian Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze (photo) on Jan 31, the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »