Yaoundé - 18 December 2019 -
Cameroon has approved 1,153 phytosanitary products since 1996

(Business in Cameroon) - Since the launch, in 1996, of phytosanitary certificates, Cameroon, through the Ministry of Agriculture, has approved 1,153 phytosanitary products for use in the agricultural sector, as well as 46 treatment devices.

This was revealed at the 29th session of the National Commission for the Approval of Plant Protection Products. During the session, it was revealed that the registration of some products had been renewed since then.

The list of the approved products could get longer at the end of the session which was opened in Yaoundé, On December 10, 2019.

