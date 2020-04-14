logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 April 2020 -
Agriculture

Cameroon: Government will distribute 1.4 mln of certified cassava cuttings to producers this year (MINADER)

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 14 April 2020 09:33

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon plans to provide 1.4 million certified cassava cuttings to producers this year, according to Gabriel Mbairobe (photo), the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (MINADER). Public authorities will also provide 1,649 tons of high-quality corn seeds.

The official revealed those figures on April 9, 2020, in Yaoundé, during the official launch of the 2020 agricultural season in the Southern region.

According to Gabriel Mbairobe, one of the main objectives of the government is to reduce the food scarcity risks amid the current health crisis.

In that regard, he informs, the government will boost the production of short-cycle crops to enable regular supply in local markets.  

However, this does not involve rice, which is the main consumer product in Cameroon. Due to the low rice production in the country, Cameroon imports an important quantity of it every year to meet the demand.

