cameroon-to-distribute-6-mln-cocoa-seedlings-to-producers-this-year

(Business in Cameroon) - This year, Cameroon plans to distribute 6 million cocoa seedlings to producers who want to create new farms or expand their existing ones, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MINADER) indicates.

Depending on the variety, these plants will go into production after a period ranging from 18 to 36 months. They will ultimately densify the Cameroonian orchard and increase the country’s cocoa production.

For years, the aging plantations have been obstacles to an increase in the country’s cocoa production and have had significant impacts on yield.

To reverse that trend, the cocoa-coffee board launched the project “New Generation” about 10 years ago to attract young people into cocoa farming. That way, the sector will have a young production force and new cocoa plants.

BRM