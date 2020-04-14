logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 April 2020 -
Agriculture

Cameroon to distribute 6 mln cocoa seedlings to producers this year

Cameroon to distribute 6 mln cocoa seedlings to producers this year
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 14 April 2020 15:02

(Business in Cameroon) - This year, Cameroon plans to distribute 6 million cocoa seedlings to producers who want to create new farms or expand their existing ones, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MINADER) indicates.

Depending on the variety, these plants will go into production after a period ranging from 18 to 36 months. They will ultimately densify the Cameroonian orchard and increase the country’s cocoa production.  

For years, the aging plantations have been obstacles to an increase in the country’s cocoa production and have had significant impacts on yield.

To reverse that trend, the cocoa-coffee board launched the project “New Generation” about 10 years ago to attract young people into cocoa farming. That way, the sector will have a young production force and new cocoa plants.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon to distribute 6 mln cocoa seedlings to producers this year

cameroon-to-distribute-6-mln-cocoa-seedlings-to-producers-this-year
This year, Cameroon plans to distribute 6 million cocoa seedlings to producers who want to create new farms or expand their existing ones, the Ministry of...

Cameroon: Port of Douala will continue operations to eliminate shortage risks (Cyrus Ngo’o)

cameroon-port-of-douala-will-continue-operations-to-eliminate-shortage-risks-cyrus-ngo-o
Despite the coronavirus health crisis, the autonomous Port of Douala will remain operational to ensure continuity of its key tasks. This assurance is...

Cameroon: Government will distribute 1.4 mln of certified cassava cuttings to producers this year (MINADER)

cameroon-government-will-distribute-1-4-mln-of-certified-cassava-cuttings-to-producers-this-year-minader
Cameroon plans to provide 1.4 million certified cassava cuttings to producers this year, according to Gabriel Mbairobe (photo), the Minister of...

Covid-19: The EU provides XAF7.2 bln to help Cameroon fight the pandemic

covid-19-the-eu-provides-xaf7-2-bln-to-help-cameroon-fight-the-pandemic
The European Union has released an €11 million (about XAF7.2 billion) aid to help Cameroon fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n85: March 2020

Minim Martap«It might be the best bauxite ever at the moment»

The necessary reform of Cameroonian public firms


Investir au Cameroun n95 Mars 2020

Minim Martap« Peut-être la meilleure bauxite au monde à ce jour »

La nécessaire réforme des entreprises publiques camerounaises