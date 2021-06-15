cameroonian-farming-startup-clinicagro-sarl-seeks-funding-to-deploy-50-additional-soil-testing-kits

(Business in Cameroon) - ClinicAgro Sarl is currently seeking financing to develop its offers to farmers through the farming app already available on Playstore. According to Pyrrus Koudjou, promoter of ClinicAgro Sarl, this initiative was in response to the growing popularity of the app among farmers.

“The demand is high. We have already completed the first phase but currently, we need to raise XAF40 million to develop and deploy 50 other kits in Cameroon and the subregion,” Pyrrus Koudjou explains.

The promoter indicates that the app’s popularity among farmers is growing because they need to know the state of their soils at the start and during each farming season. That way, they can secure their investments, anticipate the crop disease that can affect the crops, reduce the use of unnecessary crop protection products, optimize the inputs expenditures, and improve productivity and yield.

ClinicAgro uses big data, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things to instantly analyze and provide results on the type of soil used by the farmer and the types of crops that can be grown on those soils.

As Pyrrus Koudjou explains, ClinicAgro's solution was initially developed as a simple farming solution by Promagric. However, with the support provided by an investor particularly interested in helping develop the project, ClinicAgro went from being a simple solution to a whole company. The app is available in many languages on the play store, since late December 2019, and currently, it is being used by 1200 African farmers.

Let’s note that in 2019, ClinicAgro was selected among the five finalists of the Med’Innovant Africa competition organized by Euroméditerranée, an urban renewal project.

