16 May 2023
Agriculture

Adamaoua produces 70% of Cameroon's honey (study)

  Monday, 15 May 2023 16:25

(Business in Cameroon) - Beekeepers in the Adamaoua region account for almost 70% of the national honey production, according to the World Bank-financed Livestock Development Project (Prodel). However, despite this dynamic, they face major difficulties that threaten their activities, we learned. 

According to Prodel, individual honey producers are leaving the area to avoid being taken hostage (due to the current crisis). They lack enclosed spaces to produce honey and do not have specialized tools for honey processing. Additionally, the honey market in Cameroon is not so well organized.

Despite the weight of Adamaoua in national honey production, the best-known and most sought-after honey is that from the Northwest region, the white honey of Oku. The latter is among the very first Cameroonian products labeled by the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI), along with the Penja pepper. During a recent presentation of the balance sheet of agropastoral activity in Cameroon in 2022, the Minister of Agriculture, Gabriel Mbairobe, revealed that honey production in the country peaked at 7,800 tons, up 12% year-on-year.

BRM 

