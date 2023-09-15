logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 September 2023 -
Agriculture

Agriculture Minister bans use of Ethephon to ripen plantains

Agriculture Minister bans use of Ethephon to ripen plantains
  • Comments   -   Friday, 15 September 2023 12:20

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Minister of Agriculture, Gabriel Mbairobe (pictured), issued a note earlier this week calling on plantain producers to stop using Ethephon to ripen the fruits.

“Pesticides containing the active substance Ethephon are approved in Cameroon only for the cultivation of pineapples and rubber. Ethephon does not ripen plantains. It only gives them a yellow color," he explained, implicitly prohibiting the use of this chemical substance on plantains.

According to officials, certain chemical substances, such as formaldehyde and Ethephon, are regularly misused for purposes other than their regulatory uses. “These misuses are contrary to the provisions of the April 21, 2003 law on phytosanitary protection and endanger the health of the population," Gabriel Mbairobe said while presiding over the 20th extraordinary session of the National Commission for the Approval of Phytosanitary Products in August 2023.

As a reminder, because of the resurgence of this phenomenon, Gabon has recently implemented a control system for fruits and vegetables from Cameroon.

back to top

Credit facilities up to CFA250mln available for the plantain sector

credit-facilities-up-to-cfa250mln-available-for-the-plantain-sector
The Cameroonian government is making credit facilities ranging from CFA10 million to CFA250 million available to players in the plantain sector. The...

Brewer SABC donates books to 23 schools

brewer-sabc-donates-books-to-23-schools
Local brewer SABC donated, last September 7, 180 school kits, mainly consisting of books, to pupils at the Djoungo public school in Mombo, in the Littoral...

Cameroon lost over CFA8mln to EPA with EU in H1 2023, up 61% YoY

cameroon-lost-over-cfa8mln-to-epa-with-eu-in-h1-2023-up-61-yoy
Over the first six months of 2023, Cameroon lost a total of CFA8.6 billion in customs revenue due to the implementation of its Economic Partnership...

Cameroon: Cocoa farm gate prices up again, in just a week

cameroon-cocoa-farm-gate-prices-up-again-in-just-a-week
Cocoa farm gate prices in Cameroon’s production areas rose again to CFA1,550 per kg for the lower limit and CFA1,650 for the upper cap. This price update,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »