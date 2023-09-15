logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 September 2023 -
Agriculture

Cameroon: Cocoa farm gate prices up again, in just a week

Cameroon: Cocoa farm gate prices up again, in just a week
  • Comments   -   Friday, 15 September 2023 12:22

(Business in Cameroon) - Cocoa farm gate prices in Cameroon’s production areas rose again to CFA1,550 per kg for the lower limit and CFA1,650 for the upper cap. This price update, the second in just one week, was made public on Wednesday by the sector information system (SIF)- a price alert system run by the National Cocoa and Coffee Board.

This price trend is surprising as it occurs during the rainy season, a period when prices usually fall due to the poor state of access roads. It augurs well for the whole campaign, which officially launched on September 7, 2023. Another good point for this campaign is the arrival of a new operator, namely Africa Processing, in the processing segment. This arrival has accelerated competition in cocoa bean purchasing, alongside existing players, some of whom are expected to increase their footprint during this new campaign.

back to top

Credit facilities up to CFA250mln available for the plantain sector

credit-facilities-up-to-cfa250mln-available-for-the-plantain-sector
The Cameroonian government is making credit facilities ranging from CFA10 million to CFA250 million available to players in the plantain sector. The...

Brewer SABC donates books to 23 schools

brewer-sabc-donates-books-to-23-schools
Local brewer SABC donated, last September 7, 180 school kits, mainly consisting of books, to pupils at the Djoungo public school in Mombo, in the Littoral...

Cameroon lost over CFA8mln to EPA with EU in H1 2023, up 61% YoY

cameroon-lost-over-cfa8mln-to-epa-with-eu-in-h1-2023-up-61-yoy
Over the first six months of 2023, Cameroon lost a total of CFA8.6 billion in customs revenue due to the implementation of its Economic Partnership...

Cameroon: Cocoa farm gate prices up again, in just a week

cameroon-cocoa-farm-gate-prices-up-again-in-just-a-week
Cocoa farm gate prices in Cameroon’s production areas rose again to CFA1,550 per kg for the lower limit and CFA1,650 for the upper cap. This price update,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »