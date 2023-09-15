Cameroon: Cocoa farm gate prices up again, in just a week

(Business in Cameroon) - Cocoa farm gate prices in Cameroon’s production areas rose again to CFA1,550 per kg for the lower limit and CFA1,650 for the upper cap. This price update, the second in just one week, was made public on Wednesday by the sector information system (SIF)- a price alert system run by the National Cocoa and Coffee Board.

This price trend is surprising as it occurs during the rainy season, a period when prices usually fall due to the poor state of access roads. It augurs well for the whole campaign, which officially launched on September 7, 2023. Another good point for this campaign is the arrival of a new operator, namely Africa Processing, in the processing segment. This arrival has accelerated competition in cocoa bean purchasing, alongside existing players, some of whom are expected to increase their footprint during this new campaign.