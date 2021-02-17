logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 February 2021 -
Agriculture

Cameroon: Livestock Development Corporation SODEPA becomes a full public corporation with "legal personality and financial autonomy"

Cameroon: Livestock Development Corporation SODEPA becomes a full public corporation with "legal personality and financial autonomy"
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 16 February 2021 14:17

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 12th, President Paul Biya signed a decree transforming Livestock Development Corporation(SODEPA) into a state-owned company.

This transformation, the decree explains, gives SODEPA "legal personality and financial autonomy (...)" Also, the development corporation can create antennas, offices, or representations, if necessary, inside or outside the national territory by resolution of the board of directors.

Prior to that decree, the corporation was a state-owned company but its operating powers were limited.  

The transformation of this company into a public corporation was a recommendation made by the Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para public Sector Enterprises (CTR) in its report on Public Enterprises 2019 performance.

In the document, the CTR recommended "bringing SODEPA's Articles of Association into line with the Law No. 2017/011 of July 12, 2017, on the general status of public companies and the implementation of the new organization chart resulting from the Organization and Staffing Plan (POE)" drawn up in 2018.

According to the 2017 law, a public corporation is "a legal entity governed by private law, with financial autonomy and share capital wholly acquired by the State, one or more public companies or one or more decentralized local authorities. it is created to carry out industrial, commercial activities financial to the general public".

Capital Increase

With its new status, SODEPA social's capital has increased by XAF11.12 billion (XAF833.75 million to 11.96 billion). The new share capital is divided into 1,196 shares with a par value of XAF10, 000 each and a balancing cash adjustment of XAF1, 262 fully paid up and held by the State. The State of Cameroon thus has 97.67% of shares and 2.33% is owned by the National Investment Corporation of Cameroon (SNI). Its important to note that until this capital increase, only 66.66% of SODEPA's shares were owned by the state and 33.34% by SNI.

Created in September 1981, SODEPA's mission is the management of pastoral perimeters, the development of livestock as well as the transformation and marketing of livestock products and by-products. To carry out its duties, the company has a land base of 383,233 hectares, ranches in the major pastoral areas of Cameroon (Faro in the Adamaoua region, Dumbo/Jakiri in the North-West, Ndokayo in the Eastern region), and two industrial slaughterhouses in Yaoundé and Douala. The Yaoundé slaughterhouse has a capacity of 400 cattle, 400 sheep/goats, 100 pigs per day while for the Douala house has a capacity of 200 cattle, 200 sheep/goats, and 100 pigs per day. Each of these slaughterhouses also has a by-product unit.

In 2019, SODEPA focused mainly on slaughtering. That year, it slaughtered 210,553 cattle (equivalent to 33,688 tons of meat) 98 pigs, and 45 small ruminants.

According to its customary general assembly held in Yaoundé, on November 20th, 2020, during the 2019 fiscal year, the development corporation recorded a turnover of XAF106 753 652. This performance is up by XAF13.3 million compared with the XAF93 445 949 turnover recorded in 2018.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: Italian company Seas signs commercial contract for the construction of 70-km Olounou-Oveng road linking to Gabon

cameroon-italian-company-seas-signs-commercial-contract-for-the-construction-of-70-km-olounou-oveng-road-linking-to-gabon
 On February 15th, in Yaoundé, Minister of Public Works (Mintp), Nganou Djoumessi Emmanuel signed a commercial contract with Italian company Seas...

Douala-Bangui corridor: CSPH build filing station in Garigombo to facilitate transporters’ access to fuel on the corridor

douala-bangui-corridor-csph-build-filing-station-in-garigombo-to-facilitate-transporters-access-to-fuel-on-the-corridor
On February 12th, 2021, Minister of Commerce Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hydrocarbons Prices...

Cameroon: Atlantic Group to build a 1-mln cement plant in Kribi

cameroon-atlantic-group-to-build-a-1-mln-cement-plant-in-kribi
In the next few months, Atlantic Cement (owned by Ivorian business mogul, Kone Dossongui’s Atlantic Group) will launch the construction of its cement...

Douala-Bangui corridor: Towards the construction of living centers for transporters to reduce road accidents along the corridor

douala-bangui-corridor-towards-the-construction-of-living-centers-for-transporters-to-reduce-road-accidents-along-the-corridor
Cameroon National Shippers' Council (CNCC) plans to build a living center in Ngoulentang (between Awaé and Ayos in the central region of Cameroon) on the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n96:January 2021

Cameroon moves to the industrial phase

Mathurin Kamdem, a determined patriot


Investir au Cameroun n106 Janvier 2021

Le Cameroun passe à la phase industrielle

Mathurin Kamdem, un patriote déterminé

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

CEMAC: Central bank BEAC to set terms and conditions to govern money transfer operators’ services

Cimencam partners with Société Générale Cameroon to facilitate payment in its distribution network

La Régionale’s IPO: Subscribers may receive additional shares within 3 months, CEO Charles Rollin Ombang Ekath says

Cameroon to develop 35k hectares of land for fodder production in Adamaoua

CEMAC: BEAC denounces pressures from diplomatic missions opposed to the new foreign exchange regulation

cameroon-to-raise-xaf160-bln-on-the-money-market-in-q1-2021

Cameroon to raise XAF160 bln on the money market in Q1-2021

import-export-unauthorized-modifications-to-electronic-cargo-tracking-notes-are-now-prohibited-in-cameroon

Import-Export: Unauthorized modifications to Electronic Cargo Tracking Notes are now prohibited in Cameroon

gabon-starts-cemac-roadshow-with-cameroon-to-ensure-the-success-of-its-2021-fundraising-operations

Gabon starts CEMAC roadshow with Cameroon, to ensure the success of its 2021 fundraising operations

road-construction-prime-minister-dion-ngute-prescribes-the-systematic-budgetization-of-networks-relocation-services-to-avoid-delivery-delays

Road construction: Prime Minister Dion Ngute prescribes the systematic budgetization of networks relocation services to avoid delivery delays

cameroon-maroua-and-guider-solar-plants-receive-tax-and-customs-exemptions

Cameroon: Maroua and Guider solar plants receive tax and customs exemptions

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

Cameroon sets up a policy framework to promote the production of sustainable and zero-deforestation cocoa

next
prev